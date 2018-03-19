  • STV
Mums do Carpool Karaoke with Down's syndrome children

Pop star Christina Perri and James Corden lead praise as 600,000 view video.

Becky and four year old Archie's video has been seen more than 600,000 times.
Wouldn't Change a Thing / YouTube

Mums and their children with Down's syndrome from across the country have won global praise for their emotional Carpool Karaoke-style video.

The video has been watched by more than 600,000 people and brought tears to Carpool Karaoke inventor James Corden.

The group was inspired by a SingingHands video, which was signed in Makaton, a form of sign language designed to help hearing people with learning or communication difficulties using signs alongside speech.

It is hoped the video, made for World Down's Syndrome Day on March 21, will change perceptions of people with the condition.

The mums are all part of a Facebook group known as "DesignerGenes", created to support parents who have a child with Down's syndrome.

Their group was for children born in 2013 and 2014.

The idea for the video, which features the song A Thousand Years by Christina Perri, came from Coventry mum Becky Carless, whose four-year-old son Archie has Down's syndrome.

After watching it, James Corden posted on Twitter:

To get permission to use the song, the group contacted Perri through Twitter, who declared her support for the idea within an hour.

The pop star told the group that coincidentally she and her husband are life-long advocates of children with special needs.

The mums separately filmed themselves in their cars, and a dad from the group edited the clips together to make the final video.

Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph, Becky said: "We believe this video really does have the potential to be the most viewed across the world on World Down Syndrome Day this year, so we urge everyone to share, share, share to help us make it a success!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Biex1XR_mpo&feature=youtu.be&app=desktop | youtube

