Producers of The Crown apologise over gender pay gap

ITV

It was revealed Clair Foy, who played the lead of Queen Elizabeth, was paid less than Matt Smith.

The Crown have issued a statement apologising to Matt Smith and Claire Foy
The Crown have issued a statement apologising to Matt Smith and Claire Foy

The producers of Netflix series The Crown have apologised to Clair Foy and Matt Smith, saying the co-stars were not aware of the pay gap.

Speaking at the INTV Conference in Jerusalem, producers Suzanne Mackie and Andy Harries admitted that Smith was paid more for his portrayal of the Duke of Edinburgh than his leading lady and co-star Foy, who had the title role of the Queen in the series.

Despite Foy holding the lead role, Smith's previous work on Dr Who earned him higher pay, the show's producers said.

Left Bank Pictures said: "We want to apologise to both Claire Foy and to Matt Smith, brilliant actors and friends, who have found themselves at the centre of a media storm this week through no fault of their own.

"The actors are not aware of who gets what, and cannot be held personally responsible for the pay of their colleagues."

Matt Smith plays the Duke of Edinburgh and Claire Foy plays The Queen in Netflix series The Crown.
Matt Smith plays the Duke of Edinburgh and Claire Foy plays The Queen in Netflix series The Crown.

Left Bank Pictures confirmed the pay gap would not be repeated in the third series, which sees Olivia Colman replace Foy as the Queen.

It said: "We all have a responsibility to do what we can to ensure that these issues are tackled, and as a leading production company we want to make our contribution to the debate.

"As company policy, we are engaged in conversations with ERA 50:50 and going forward are keen to talk to Times Up UK - organisations which are working to ensure all women have a voice."

A petition was started following the revelation, urging Smith to donate the difference in their salary earnings to the Time's Up movement.

The petition read: "This is critical moment for Netflix and Crown co-star Matt Smith to show that they stand with women and do the right thing.

"Sign and share to ask Smith and Netflix to donate the difference in Smith's pay to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund."

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg donated 1.5 million dollars (£1.1 million) to the movement after it emerged his All The Money In The World co-star Michelle Williams was paid a fraction of what he had earned for reshoots.

The film had to reshoot certain scenes to erase disgraced star Kevin Spacey and Wahlberg donated what he had earned for the reshoots.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.