Coronation Street male rape plot sees helpline calls soar

A national male rape charity has experienced a 1700% rise in calls asking for help.

David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) and Josh Tucker (Ryan Clayton) in Coronation Street. ITV

A national male rape charity has seen a 1,700% increase in calls from people asking for help following a Coronation Street storyline.

Male Survivor has had an influx of calls since the scenes were aired on the long-running series last Friday.

Viewers of the ITV soap have seen David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) drugged and raped by his new friend mechanic Josh Tucker.

David wakes up the next morning in Josh's bed and although Josh is not around David realises that he had been drugged and starts to remember what has happened to him.

In the coming weeks David will struggle with what has happened and internalise the attack, keeping it a secret from his friends and family who grow increasingly worried about his behaviour.

The ITV show's producer Kate Oates said the soap wanted to highlight the "culture of silence" around male sexual assault.

Cast and crew were advised by Duncan Craig, founder and chief executive of Survivors Manchester who experience rape and sexual abuse during his childhood and teens.

Speaking to ITV News about the soap's impact he said: "When I found out the actual statistic and how many more men - in response to what happened on Coronation Street - had picked up the phone and asked for help. I just think it's mind blowing and I'm so proud of Kay, of Ryan, of Jack, the writers and the Coronation Street team for presenting what is a really difficult story but an incredibly important story."

Actor Ryan Clayton who plays Josh Tucker explained why he enjoyed taking on the role as challenge.

"Obviously I knew it was a lot to take on, I knew the storyline would be massive but particularly as an actor, I've never really shied away from anything, I like to take on a challenge.

For people who need help or advice:call 0808 800 5005 or visit Male Survivor.