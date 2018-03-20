Ruth Davidson wins Great British Bake Off charity special

The Scottish Conservative leader is raising money for charity Stand Up To Cancer.

Bake Off: Scottish Tory leader took on three other celebrities. Channel 4 Picture Publicity

Ruth Davidson has emerged victorious in a charity special of the Great British Bake Off.

The Scottish Tory leader took part in the celebrity edition of the Channel 4 programme on Tuesday designed to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

She defeated Australian comedian and singer Tim Minchin, Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing and singer Ella Eyre to be crowned star baker by judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

The Edinburgh Central MSP previously said the death of her partner's mother to cancer was behind her decision to take part in the show.

Ruth Davidson: Death of partner's mother inspired her to take part. Channel 4 Picture Publicity

The programme, presented by Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, saw the four contestants tasked with a series of baking challenges, culminating in a meringue tower.

Davidson's TV appearance comes after former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale appeared on reality series I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here! last year.

The Scottish Conservative leader had previously appeared on Bake Off sister show, An Extra Slice, in 2016.

She has also spoken before of her love of Strictly Come Dancing and her desire to one day to appear o the show.

Left to right: Jamie Laing, Davidson, Tim Minchin and Ella Eyre. Channel 4 Picture Publicity

