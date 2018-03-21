Ant McPartlin charged with drink-driving after crash

The Saturday Night Takeaway co-presenter will appear in court on April 4.

Ant and Dec: Duo present Saturday Night Takeaway on STV.

Ant McPartlin has been charged with drink-driving following a road collision in London.

The TV presenter will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on April 4, the Metropolitan Police confirmed.

The road crash happened on Lower Richmond Road on Sunday, the force added.

McPartlin, 42, has said he will return to rehab following his arrest on Sunday, sparking the cancellation of Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

The remaining two episodes of the popular STV programme will be presented by Declan Donnelly alone.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: "A man has been charged following a road traffic collision in Lower Richmond Road, SW14 that occurred on Sunday, 18 March.

"Anthony McPartlin, 42, of Chiswick, has been charged by postal requisition on Wednesday, March 21, with drink-driving.

"He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on April 4."

