Edinburgh Children's Festival 2018 announces line-up

The varied programme will include range of theatre, dance and puppetry.

Peter: The festival is aimed at babies and children. Edinburgh International Children's Festival

The Edinburgh International Children's Festival has announced its 2018 line-up.

A total of 14 productions will take place from May 26 until June 3, and will involve groups from 12 different countries, including South Africa.

The opening weekend will see free family events held at the National Museum of Scotland.

Festival director Noel Jordan said: "2018 promises to be another spectacular year for the Festival.

"Where else can you share the lives of two young refugees from Syria, thrill to the rebellious curiosity of a boy made entirely of clay or delight in watching childhood toys infiltrate and disturb the lives of busy executives.

Tour: Baba Yaga will be shown across the country. Edinburgh International Children's Festival

"Whilst the stories they create are incredibly unique and offer different perspectives of the world, at their core is a belief that children - no matter what their circumstances may be - deserve the best art possible."

The festival has also announced it will go on a three week tour of Scotland with a production of Baba Yaga, an old Russian folktale. The show will be set in a "retro-futuristic world" where Vaselina must achieve three impossible tasks to avoid being eaten.

Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "The 2018 festival will deliver a high-quality programme of work in Edinburgh and beyond including Baba Yaga, which was funded through £100,000 provided by the Scottish Government EXPO fund.

Puppetry: Shows like The Road That Wasn't There will be performed with puppets. Edinburgh International Children's Festival

"Research has provided strong evidence on the value of young people experiencing culture from an early age, and the Children's Festival ensures their exposure to performances and experiences of world class quality."

Shows include Dybwikdans, a show aimed at children aged up to three. The dance show is set inside a white tent, where sounds and costumes are the stimulus for a sensory experience.

And Expedition Peter Pan for seven to 12-year-olds explores the joys of play, shaking off the shackles of adulthood, and flying high with the king of make-believe.

