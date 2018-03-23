Ant and Dec axed from lucrative car advertising deal

Ant McPartlin was charged with drink-driving on Wednesday, following a crash on Sunday.

Ant and Dec were the biggest winners at the 2018 National Television Awards. PA

Suzuki have axed Ant and Dec from a lucrative advertising deal, two days after Ant McPartlin was charged with drink-driving.

The car company said they will continue to sponsor the last two episodes of this series' Saturday Night Takeaway, but the pair will not appear in adverts.

In the commercials, McPartlin and Declan Donnelly are seen driving around and giving cars away to members of the public.

In a statement, Suzuki GB Plc said: "Suzuki are withdrawing their advertising campaign with Ant & Dec. No further material featuring the duo will be aired and Suzuki's endorsement deal with the pair has come to an end.

"We agree with ITV and Ant & Dec that it was the correct decision not to broadcast Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend.

"As a car brand we recognise the seriousness of Ant's charge. We completely support Ant's decision to seek treatment.

"Suzuki will however continue to sponsor the last two episodes of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway with our current idents.

"Suzuki very much supports Dec and ITV's decision to broadcast the shows and as headline sponsors we also want to support the competition winners who have won places on the plane to Florida for the series finale."

The 42-year-old will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on April 4.

McPartlin stepped down from current TV commitments following his arrest.

In a post on the pair's joint Twitter account, Declan Donnelly announced he will host Saturday Night Takeaway alone when the show returns on March 31, as "everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series".