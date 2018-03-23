Andy Murray sings 'wanna make love to ya' to Spice Girl

Geri Horner and Michael McIntyre gave Murray a rude awakening for BBC Sport Relief.

Andy Murray: He was forced to play Midnight Gameshow by Michael McIntyre. SNS Group

Andy Murray sang "wanna make love to ya baby" to Spice Girl Geri Horner after she invaded his hotel room in the middle of the night.

Horner and comedian Michael McIntyre gave Murray a rude awakening in his room as the twice Wimbledon tennis champion slept soundly.

A previously-released clip showed a bare-chested Murray getting surprised by the comedian as he became the unwitting star of McIntyre's Midnight Gameshow.

In the special edition filmed for BBC Sport Relief, a tired Murray, currently recovering from hip surgery, had to answer a series of questions.

A new clip of the encounter shows the tennis star being tested by Ginger Spice on his knowledge of famous Spice Girls' songs.

Horner, sitting on the edge of Murray's bed wearing tennis whites, sang: "I need some love like I never needed love before."

Murray correctly finished the next lyrics in the hit song, 2 Become 1, singing: "Wanna make love to you baby."

McIntyre quipped that it was an "incredibly awkward moment".

The three-time grand slam champion filled in the gaps in other Spice Girls classics, including "zig-a-zig-ah" in Wannabe and "spice up your life" in the track of the same name.

Horner, Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm recently confirmed that they were exploring "new opportunities together" as a band.

Sport Relief takes place on Friday from 7pm on BBC1.

