Bill Murray to bring tour to Edinburgh in June

The Ghostbusters actor will perform in Edinburgh for just one night.

Tour: The actor will perform in Edinburgh in June.

Bill Murray is bringing his tour to Edinburgh this summer.

The Hollywood legend is bringing his classical music and spoken word show to the capital in June.

The Oscar nominated actor will team up with classical musician Jan Vogler for the performance.

The Ghostbusters star will recite and sing excerpts of classic American literature on June 18 at the Festival Theatre.

It is part of just two UK tour dates, the other being in London on June 4.

Tickets go on sale on Monday at 9am.

