Ant and Dec absent from Britain's Got Talent trailer

Their involvement in the show is in doubt after Ant McPartlin was charged with drink-driving.

Absent: The duo weren't seen in the latest promotion for the show. ITV

Presenters Ant and Dec are both absent from a new Britain's Got Talent trailer as speculation grows over the duo's future on the show.

The video stars judges David Walliams, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon in a medieval skit ahead of the variety competition's return next month.

Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly do not appear at all despite presenting the ITV show since its launch in 2007.

It comes a week after McPartlin, 42, was charged with drink-driving following his arrest on March 18, and returned to rehab.

He will appear in court on April 4.

The presenter stepped down from his TV commitments following the incident, with Donnelly set to present the final two Saturday Night Takeaway shows on his own.

The pair both took part in filming Britain's Got Talent audition rounds earlier this year but ITV are yet to confirm whether McPartlin will return for the whole of the forthcoming series.

