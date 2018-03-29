Peter Kay breaks silence three months after cancelling tour

The comedian announced a charity screening showing new episodes of TV show Car Share.

PA

Peter Kay has made his first public comments since cancelling his tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances" three months ago.

The comedian posted to his official Twitter account to announce a charity screening showing new episodes of hit TV show Car Share in April.

The 44-year-old was forced to axe his highly-anticipated first live tour in eight years back in December.

The comic wrote: "Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay's Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April. Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am."

The second series of the BBC show ended on an emotional cliff hanger last year.

The new episodes will tie up the story between John, played by Kay, and his relationship with potential love interest Kayleigh, as he failed to reciprocate her advances at the end of the last season.

Kay said that he had no plans to pen a further series, but has since announced a special finale and an entirely improvised episode, Car Share: Unscripted.

The money raised from the screening will go towards the Lily Foundation, a charity that helps children with Mitochondrial Disease.

Tickets can be purchased from 9am on Saturday March 31 from Ticketmaster and are priced at £13.25.

Kay has won many awards in the past for his TV shows, including multiple BAFTA awards.

