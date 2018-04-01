Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson opens up about depression

Former wrestling champion, now one of Hollywood's biggest stars, spoke of his mental health battle.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson said his mother’s attempted suicide sparked his battle. PA

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has opened up about his battle with depression.

The former world wrestling champion, who is now one of Hollywood's biggest stars, said he has battled with mental health issues for years.

He told the Express: "I reached a point where I didn't want to do a thing or go anywhere. I was crying constantly."

The 45-year-old added: "Struggle and pain is real. I was devastated and depressed."

Johnson says he first suffered after witnessing his mother Ata's attempted suicide when he was just 15.

Describing the events months after they were evicted from their apartment, Johnson said: "She got out of the car on Interstate 65 in Nashville and walked into oncoming traffic.

"I grabbed her and pulled her back on the gravel shoulder of the road."

Years later, he saw his hopes of being a professional football player dashed by injury and, shortly afterwards, broke up with his girlfriend. Johnson told the paper it was his "absolute worst time".

Since then, the 6ft 5in action man has had a hugely successful wrestling career and become one of Hollywood's highest paid actors.

And he has even hinted at running for president.