Frankie Boyle announces four shows at Edinburgh Fringe

The Glasgow comedian will perform in the Edinburgh Playhouse in August.

Fringe: Frankie Boyle will perform for four nights.

Frankie Boyle has announced he will perform at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Glasgow comedian has announced he will perform four shows at the Edinburgh Playhouse from August 7 to 10.

This is the second run of tour dates the comedian has announced this year.

Boyle will play a 12-night sold out run at The Stand Comedy Club in July and August.

Tickets for the Fringe are on sale now, priced £25.

