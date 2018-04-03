X Factor comes to Glasgow in search for top talent

The judging team will be holding auditions at city's St Enoch Centre this weekend.

X Factor auditions: Team is coming to Glasgow.

The X Factor auditions are coming to Glasgow in search of the next big singing sensation this weekend.

The show is returning for its 15th series and will be searching for a star at the city's St Enoch Centre on April 6-8.

If you think you have what it takes you can register online or turn up on the day.

If acts impress the X Factor audition judging team with their vocals, they will then be in with a chance of auditioning in front of Simon Cowell and his fellow judges later this year.

The audition team will also be heading to the Omni Centre, Edinburgh, on April 14 and 15.

