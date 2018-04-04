Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway up for Bafta TV award

The nod comes after Declan Donnelly hosted the show alone for the first time in its history.

Nominated: Saturday Night Takeaway up for award. PA

Saturday Night Takeaway, hosted by Ant and Dec, is up for best entertainment programme at this year's TV Baftas.

The nod comes after Declan Donnelly hosted the show alone for the first time in its history, after Ant McPartlin's drink-driving charge.

Britain's Got Talent, The Voice UK and Michael McIntyre's Big Show are also nominated in the same category.

The Crown will go up against Black Mirror, Line Of Duty and Three Girls in three categories at the event which will take place in May.

Claire Foy, who plays the role of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, is nominated for leading actress.

She is up against Molly Windsor (Three Girls), Sinead Keenan (Little Boy Blue) and Thandie Newton (Line Of Duty) in the category.

The late Tim Pigott-Smith is up for leading actor for his role in King Charles III.

Jack Rowan (Born To Kill), Joe Cole (Hang The DJ/Black Mirror) and Sean Bean (Broken) are also in the running.

The event will take place in May. PA

On the news front, ITV News at Ten has been nominated for its coverage of the Grenfell Tower Fire along with Channel 4 News.

Sky News is also up for its coverage of the Battle for Mosul and the Rohingya Crisis.

The nominations were announced at Bafta in London by actress Michelle Keegan and presenter Ore Oduba.

Former Great British Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins will return to host the ceremony after she made her debut last year.

The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13 and will be broadcast on BBC1.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best drama series

Line of Duty

Peaky Blinders

The Crown

The End Of The F***Ing World

Best supporting actress

Anna Friel - Broken

Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch

Liv Hill - Three Girls

Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Best supporting actor

Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty

Anupam Kher - The Boy with The Topknot

Brían F. O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue

Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Soap and continuing drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Comedy entertainment programme

Murder In Successville

Taskmaster

The Last Leg

Would I Lie To You?

Current affairs

Raped: My Story

Syria's Disappeared: The Cast Against Assad (Dispatches)

Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets (Panorama)

White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

Entertainment performance

Adam Hills - The Last Leg

Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show

Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's Big Show

Sandi Toksvig - QI

Factual series

Ambulance

Catching A Killer

Drugsland

Hospital

Female performance in a comedy programme

Sian Gibson - Peter Kay's Car Share

Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland

Daisy May Cooper - This Country

Sharon Horgan - Catastrophe

International

Big Little Lies

The Handmaid's Tale

Feud: Bette And Joan

The Vietnam War

Male performance in a comedy programme

Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing

Rob Brydon - The Trip To Spain

Samson Kayo - Famalam

Toby Jones - Detectorists

Reality and constructed factual

Love Island

Celebrity Hunted

Old People's Home For Four-Year-Olds

The Real Full Monty

Virgin TV's Must-See Moment

Blue Planet II - Mother pilot whale grieves

Doctor Who - The thirteenth Doctor revealed

Game Of Thrones - Viserion is killed by the Night King

Line Of Duty - Huntley's narrow escape

Love Island - Stormzy makes a surprise appearance

One Love Manchester - Ariana Grande sings One Last Time

News coverage

The Battle For Mosul - Sky

The Rohingya Crisis - Sky

The Grenfell Tower Fire - ITV

The Grenfell Tower Fire - Channel 4

Mini series

Howards End - BBC One

The Moorside - ITV

The State - Channel 4

Three Girls - BBC One

Sport

Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko - Sky

Six Nations: Wales v England - BBC One

The grand National - ITV

Uefa Women’s Euro Semi-final - Channel 4

Specialist factual

Basquiat: Rage to Riches - BBC Two

Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents - BBC Two

Blue Planet II - BBC One

Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain - BBC Two

Scripted comedy

Catastrophe - Channel 4

Timewasters - ITV2

This Country - BBC Three

Chewing Gum - Channel 4

Single drama

Against The Law - BBC Two

Hang The DJ: Black Mirror - Netflix

King Charless III - BBC Two

Murdered For Being Different - BBC Three

Single documentary

Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me - BBC Two

Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia - BBC Two

One Deadly Weekend in America - BBC Three

Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad - BBC One

Want the latest soap gossip direct to your inbox every Monday? Sign up here for our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribed Want the latest soap gossip direct to your inbox every Monday? Sign up here for our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.