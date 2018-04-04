Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway up for Bafta TV award
The nod comes after Declan Donnelly hosted the show alone for the first time in its history.
Saturday Night Takeaway, hosted by Ant and Dec, is up for best entertainment programme at this year's TV Baftas.
The nod comes after Declan Donnelly hosted the show alone for the first time in its history, after Ant McPartlin's drink-driving charge.
Britain's Got Talent, The Voice UK and Michael McIntyre's Big Show are also nominated in the same category.
The Crown will go up against Black Mirror, Line Of Duty and Three Girls in three categories at the event which will take place in May.
Claire Foy, who plays the role of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, is nominated for leading actress.
She is up against Molly Windsor (Three Girls), Sinead Keenan (Little Boy Blue) and Thandie Newton (Line Of Duty) in the category.
The late Tim Pigott-Smith is up for leading actor for his role in King Charles III.
Jack Rowan (Born To Kill), Joe Cole (Hang The DJ/Black Mirror) and Sean Bean (Broken) are also in the running.
On the news front, ITV News at Ten has been nominated for its coverage of the Grenfell Tower Fire along with Channel 4 News.
Sky News is also up for its coverage of the Battle for Mosul and the Rohingya Crisis.
The nominations were announced at Bafta in London by actress Michelle Keegan and presenter Ore Oduba.
Former Great British Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins will return to host the ceremony after she made her debut last year.
The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13 and will be broadcast on BBC1.
Here is the full list of nominees:
Best drama series
- Line of Duty
- Peaky Blinders
- The Crown
- The End Of The F***Ing World
Best supporting actress
- Anna Friel - Broken
- Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch
- Liv Hill - Three Girls
- Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
Best supporting actor
- Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty
- Anupam Kher - The Boy with The Topknot
- Brían F. O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue
- Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Soap and continuing drama
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Comedy entertainment programme
- Murder In Successville
- Taskmaster
- The Last Leg
- Would I Lie To You?
Current affairs
- Raped: My Story
- Syria's Disappeared: The Cast Against Assad (Dispatches)
- Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
- White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)
Entertainment performance
- Adam Hills - The Last Leg
- Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
- Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's Big Show
- Sandi Toksvig - QI
Factual series
- Ambulance
- Catching A Killer
- Drugsland
- Hospital
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Sian Gibson - Peter Kay's Car Share
- Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland
- Daisy May Cooper - This Country
- Sharon Horgan - Catastrophe
International
- Big Little Lies
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Feud: Bette And Joan
- The Vietnam War
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing
- Rob Brydon - The Trip To Spain
- Samson Kayo - Famalam
- Toby Jones - Detectorists
Reality and constructed factual
- Love Island
- Celebrity Hunted
- Old People's Home For Four-Year-Olds
- The Real Full Monty
Virgin TV's Must-See Moment
- Blue Planet II - Mother pilot whale grieves
- Doctor Who - The thirteenth Doctor revealed
- Game Of Thrones - Viserion is killed by the Night King
- Line Of Duty - Huntley's narrow escape
- Love Island - Stormzy makes a surprise appearance
- One Love Manchester - Ariana Grande sings One Last Time
News coverage
- The Battle For Mosul - Sky
- The Rohingya Crisis - Sky
- The Grenfell Tower Fire - ITV
- The Grenfell Tower Fire - Channel 4
Mini series
- Howards End - BBC One
- The Moorside - ITV
- The State - Channel 4
- Three Girls - BBC One
Sport
- Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko - Sky
- Six Nations: Wales v England - BBC One
- The grand National - ITV
- Uefa Women’s Euro Semi-final - Channel 4
Specialist factual
- Basquiat: Rage to Riches - BBC Two
- Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents - BBC Two
- Blue Planet II - BBC One
- Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain - BBC Two
Scripted comedy
- Catastrophe - Channel 4
- Timewasters - ITV2
- This Country - BBC Three
- Chewing Gum - Channel 4
Single drama
- Against The Law - BBC Two
- Hang The DJ: Black Mirror - Netflix
- King Charless III - BBC Two
- Murdered For Being Different - BBC Three
Single documentary
- Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me - BBC Two
- Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia - BBC Two
- One Deadly Weekend in America - BBC Three
- Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad - BBC One
