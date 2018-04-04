  • STV
  • MySTV

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway up for Bafta TV award

ITV

The nod comes after Declan Donnelly hosted the show alone for the first time in its history.

Nominated: Saturday Night Takeaway up for award.
Nominated: Saturday Night Takeaway up for award. PA

Saturday Night Takeaway, hosted by Ant and Dec, is up for best entertainment programme at this year's TV Baftas.

The nod comes after Declan Donnelly hosted the show alone for the first time in its history, after Ant McPartlin's drink-driving charge.

Britain's Got Talent, The Voice UK and Michael McIntyre's Big Show are also nominated in the same category.

https://stv.tv/news/entertainment/1410815-declan-donnelly-to-host-saturday-night-takeaway-alone/ | default

The Crown will go up against Black Mirror, Line Of Duty and Three Girls in three categories at the event which will take place in May.

Claire Foy, who plays the role of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, is nominated for leading actress.

She is up against Molly Windsor (Three Girls), Sinead Keenan (Little Boy Blue) and Thandie Newton (Line Of Duty) in the category.

The late Tim Pigott-Smith is up for leading actor for his role in King Charles III.

Jack Rowan (Born To Kill), Joe Cole (Hang The DJ/Black Mirror) and Sean Bean (Broken) are also in the running.

The event will take place in May.
The event will take place in May. PA

On the news front, ITV News at Ten has been nominated for its coverage of the Grenfell Tower Fire along with Channel 4 News.

Sky News is also up for its coverage of the Battle for Mosul and the Rohingya Crisis.

The nominations were announced at Bafta in London by actress Michelle Keegan and presenter Ore Oduba.

Former Great British Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins will return to host the ceremony after she made her debut last year.

The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13 and will be broadcast on BBC1.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Best drama series

  • Line of Duty 
  • Peaky Blinders 
  • The Crown 
  • The End Of The F***Ing World

Best supporting actress

  • Anna Friel - Broken 
  • Julie Hesmondhalgh - Broadchurch 
  • Liv Hill - Three Girls 
  • Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Best supporting actor

  • Adrian Dunbar - Line of Duty
  • Anupam Kher - The Boy with The Topknot 
  • Brían F. O’Byrne - Little Boy Blue
  • Jimmi Simpson - USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Soap and continuing drama

  • Casualty
  • Coronation Street
  • Emmerdale
  • Hollyoaks

Comedy entertainment programme

  • Murder In Successville
  • Taskmaster
  • The Last Leg
  • Would I Lie To You?

Current affairs

  • Raped: My Story
  • Syria's Disappeared: The Cast Against Assad (Dispatches)
  • Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
  • White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)

Entertainment performance

  • Adam Hills - The Last Leg
  • Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
  • Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's Big Show
  • Sandi Toksvig - QI

Factual series

  • Ambulance
  • Catching A Killer
  • Drugsland
  • Hospital

Female performance in a comedy programme

  • Sian Gibson - Peter Kay's Car Share
  • Anna Maxwell Martin - Motherland
  • Daisy May Cooper - This Country
  • Sharon Horgan - Catastrophe

International

  • Big Little Lies
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • Feud: Bette And Joan
  • The Vietnam War

Male performance in a comedy programme

  • Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing
  • Rob Brydon - The Trip To Spain
  • Samson Kayo - Famalam
  • Toby Jones - Detectorists

Reality and constructed factual

  • Love Island
  • Celebrity Hunted
  • Old People's Home For Four-Year-Olds
  • The Real Full Monty

Virgin TV's Must-See Moment

  • Blue Planet II - Mother pilot whale grieves
  • Doctor Who - The thirteenth Doctor revealed
  • Game Of Thrones - Viserion is killed by the Night King
  • Line Of Duty - Huntley's narrow escape
  • Love Island - Stormzy makes a surprise appearance
  • One Love Manchester - Ariana Grande sings One Last Time

News coverage

  • The Battle For Mosul - Sky
  • The Rohingya Crisis - Sky
  • The Grenfell Tower Fire - ITV
  • The Grenfell Tower Fire - Channel 4

Mini series

  • Howards End - BBC One 
  • The Moorside - ITV
  • The State - Channel 4
  • Three Girls - BBC One

Sport

  • Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko - Sky
  • Six Nations: Wales v England - BBC One
  • The grand National - ITV 
  • Uefa Women’s Euro Semi-final - Channel 4

Specialist factual

  • Basquiat: Rage to Riches - BBC Two
  • Elizabeth I’s Secret Agents - BBC Two
  • Blue Planet II - BBC One
  • Blitz: The Bombs That Changed Britain - BBC Two

Scripted comedy

  • Catastrophe - Channel 4
  • Timewasters - ITV2
  • This Country - BBC Three
  • Chewing Gum - Channel 4

Single drama

  • Against The Law - BBC Two
  • Hang The DJ: Black Mirror - Netflix
  • King Charless III - BBC Two 
  • Murdered For Being Different - BBC Three

Single documentary

  • Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me - BBC Two
  • Louis Theroux: Talking to Anorexia - BBC Two
  • One Deadly Weekend in America - BBC Three
  • Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad - BBC One

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.