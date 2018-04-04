Scots students crowdfund to make unique superhero movie

Baghead, produced by Glasgow college students, has started filming in the city.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5763727372001-baghead-the-movie.jpg" />

A new short film has started production in Glasgow that is billed as a unique take on the superhero genre.

A group of students from the SAE Institute in the city are crowdfunding to help make their movie Baghead.

As the name suggests, it tells the story of a mentally unstable wannabe superhero who wears a bag over his head and attacks a mob hide-out.

The young filmmakers hope to merge both the classic superhero style and the more gritty aesthetic characterised in some modern superhero films.

"Baghead is a homage in a lot of ways to the classic, campy, really idealistic superheroes, your Christopher Reeves' Superman and that sort of style and the silver age comics that inspired it," explains director Ross Eaglesham.

"And it's melding that with the gritty modern takes on disturbed characters and anti-heroes - the people you can't really condone their actions but you want to root for them."

Taking in popular locations and bars around Glasgow such as Buff Club, The Flying Duck and Nice 'n' Sleazy's, the production began filming on March 25 and is due to finish on Wednesday.

Actors in Baghead have meticulously rehearsed fight choreography ahead of key scenes and the filmmakers want the final product to approach professional industry standards - despite working on a shoestring budget.

Via a crowdfunding campaign, the project has raised more than £1100 to finance the film.

"Our university played a big role in that because they wrote an article on it and they shared it on their social media and sent it out to local journalists," says producer Ben Sharp.

As they prepare to wrap up filming and move into post-production, the students are still hoping to raise a total of £2000 to help bring their creative vision to the screen.

