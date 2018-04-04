Adele becomes latest celebrity to ordain famous wedding

Sir Ian McKellen, Emma Stone and Stevie Nicks have all officiated a loved one's wedding.

Adele joins Emma Stone and Sir Ian McKellen in having ordained a wedding. AP

Adele has married the comedian Alan Carr and his long-term partner Paul Drayton in her Los Angeles home.

It was revealed after Carr told ITV's This Morning: "She got ordained and she married us. She is the kindest, most sweetest.

"She flew us to Vegas to see Celine Dion sing. She sang my first dance. It was the best day of my life".

Following his announcement, the pop superstar posted a photograph on Instagram, writing: "Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up..."

The wedding took place in the garden of Adele's Los Angeles home. Instagram/Adele

Adele joins a glamorous list of celebrities to take part in the ceremony of a loved one.

Sir Ian McKellen

Sir Ian McKellen married his close friend Patrick Stewart to the singer Sunny Ozell in 2013. AP

Emma Stone

Emma Stone married a couple she introduced to each other – her publicist Holly Shakoor, and the director of Gangster Squad, Ruben Fleischer. AP

Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill officiated lead singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine's wedding to Behati Prinsloo in 2014. AP

Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks married musicians Vanessa Carlton and John McCauley in 2013. AP

Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch married his friends Robert Rinder (better known as ITV’s Judge Rinder) and Seth Cummings in 2013. AP

Want the latest soap gossip direct to your inbox every Monday? Sign up here for our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribed Want the latest soap gossip direct to your inbox every Monday? Sign up here for our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.