Salman Khan bailed after jailing over deer shooting

The star of more than 90 films is being freed after only 48 hours in jail.

Salman Khan will remain on bail pending the outcome of his appeal. PA

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been granted £550 bail two days after he was jailed for five years for poaching rare deer.

Khan, 52, will be set free on Saturday after signing the surety bond of 50,000 rupees as he appeals against his conviction.

Fans of the star, who has appeared in more than 90 Hindi-language films, danced outside the courtroom in Jodhpur, a town in western India, and chanted: "We love you, Salman."

The superstar, who was jailed on Thursday, denies shooting the deer during a hunt in 1998. AP

Khan will remain on bail pending the outcome of the appeal into the alleged poaching in a wildlife preserve 20 years ago.

Four other Bollywood stars also accused in the case - Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam - were acquitted on Thursday, the same day Salman Khan was sent to jail.

They were in the jeep that Salman Khan was believed to be driving during the hunt in 1998.

Khan denies shooting the two blackbuck deer.