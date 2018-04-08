Russell Crowe's auction wins big with movie memorabilia

Gladiator actor had mixed feelings about parting ways with the memorabilia in his divorce auction.

Russell Crowe's divorce auction has won big after his movie memorabilia raked in more money than experts expected.

Among the biggest selling items, the 128-year-old Italian violin he learned to play before he starred in the 19th century war drama Master And Commander.

The rare instrument sold for 135,000 Australian dollars (£73,528), the highest price for movie-related offerings among 227 lots up for sale in Sydney as part of the actor's divorce settlement.

The full auction is tipped to raise £2 million but when asked what he might spend the money on, Crowe remained tight-lipped.

"I haven't really thought about that, you know, but money's useful, money's fun," he said.