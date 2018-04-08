Peter Kay surprises fans at comedy premiere in Blackpool

The comedian cancelled his live tour due to 'unforeseen family circumstances' in December.

Peter Kay took to the stage in Blackpool Neil Hailwood

Peter Kay has delighted fans with a rare public appearance at a charity screening for his new comedy series.

The comedian, who cancelled his live tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances" in December, took to the stage at Blackpool Winter Gardens on Saturday evening.

The event was held to raise money for The Lily Foundation, which Kay previously described as "an inspiring charity" that helps to improve the lives of children with Mitochondrial Disease.

In footage of his brief appearance posted on Twitter, Kay, 44, told the audience: "Thank you very much for supporting the Lily Foundation raising money for mitochondrial disease. Very kind of you. I appreciate it. Enjoy the last ever episode of Car Share. Don't tell anyone the end. Or tell anyone about any hedgehogs."

Bowing as he left the stage, he added: "So thank you. Lots of love, enjoy, take care, bye-bye."

The audience had gathered in Blackpool to see a sneak preview of the final ever episode of Car Share as well as an unscripted version.