Hamilton dominates with seven wins at Olivier Awards

The hip hop musical scooped seven award including best new musical and outstanding achievement.

The hip hop musical tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton has won seven trophies at the Olivier Awards including best actor, best new musical, best supporting actor and outstanding achievement in music.

Giles Terera won best actor in a musical for his portrayal of Aaron Burr while his co-star Michael Jibson won the best actor in a supporting role in a musical award.

Terera said: "I am relieved and elated that we did so well.

"We did not take anything for granted. You never know how these things will be received and I knew it was very special."

Asked if the production was a "game changer", Terera said: "Yes, I think so."

The hip hop show tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The cast of the musical Hamilton arriving for The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. PA

The musical's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was awarded the outstanding achievement in music trophy along with the show's orchestrator Alex Lacamoire.

Alongside the celebrations, stars used the occasion to mark the Time's Up movement, set up in the wake of the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal.

Bryan Cranston who won best actor for his portrayal of Howard Beale in Network also wore a pin on the red carpet.

He said: "The idea that older white men are controlling the world and having free rein is over.

"With every person that is brought to the attention, and the aggressors, whether sexually or power oppressors, when they fall, we have the opportunity to rebuild on a foundation of mutual respect. Invisible of gender, of sexual preference, of colour, let's build it up with mutual respect of everyone.

Who were the main winners of the night?

Best new musical

Hamilton

Best actor in a musical

Giles Terera (Hamilton)

Best Actress in a musical

Shirley Henderson (Girl From The North Country)

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

Michael Jibson (Hamilton)

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Sheila Atim (Girl From The North Country)

Best new play

The Ferryman

Best actor

Bryan Cranston (Network)

Best actress

Laura Donnelly (The Ferryman)

Best director

Sam Mendes (The Ferryman)

Best actor in a supporting role

Bertie Carvel (Ink)

Best actress in a supporting role

Denise Gough (Angels In America)

Best new comedy

Labour Of Love

Best new dance production

Flight Pattern

Outstanding achievement in dance

Francesca Velicu (Le Sacre du Printemps)

Best entertainment and family

Dick Whittington

Best costume design

Vicki Mortimer (Follies)

Best sound design

Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton)

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre

Killology

Best set design

Bob Crowley (An American In Paris)

Best lighting design

Howell Binkley (Hamilton)

Best new opera

Semiramide

Outstanding achievement in opera

Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona (Semiramide)

Best revival

Angels In America

Outstanding achievement in music

Hamilton

Best theatre choreographer

Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton)

Best musical revival

Follies

Special award

David Lan