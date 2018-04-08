  • STV
  • MySTV

Hamilton dominates with seven wins at Olivier Awards

ITV

The hip hop musical scooped seven award including best new musical and outstanding achievement.

The hip hop musical tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.
The hip hop musical tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton has won seven trophies at the Olivier Awards including best actor, best new musical, best supporting actor and outstanding achievement in music.

Giles Terera won best actor in a musical for his portrayal of Aaron Burr while his co-star Michael Jibson won the best actor in a supporting role in a musical award.

Terera said: "I am relieved and elated that we did so well.

"We did not take anything for granted. You never know how these things will be received and I knew it was very special."

Asked if the production was a "game changer", Terera said: "Yes, I think so."

The hip hop show tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton.

The cast of the musical Hamilton arriving for The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
The cast of the musical Hamilton arriving for The Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London. PA

The musical's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda was awarded the outstanding achievement in music trophy along with the show's orchestrator Alex Lacamoire.

Alongside the celebrations, stars used the occasion to mark the Time's Up movement, set up in the wake of the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal.

Bryan Cranston who won best actor for his portrayal of Howard Beale in Network also wore a pin on the red carpet.

He said: "The idea that older white men are controlling the world and having free rein is over.

"With every person that is brought to the attention, and the aggressors, whether sexually or power oppressors, when they fall, we have the opportunity to rebuild on a foundation of mutual respect. Invisible of gender, of sexual preference, of colour, let's build it up with mutual respect of everyone.

  • Who were the main winners of the night?

Best new musical

Hamilton

Best actor in a musical

Giles Terera (Hamilton)

Best Actress in a musical

Shirley Henderson (Girl From The North Country)

Best actor in a supporting role in a musical

Michael Jibson (Hamilton)

Best actress in a supporting role in a musical

Sheila Atim (Girl From The North Country)

Best new play

The Ferryman

Best actor

Bryan Cranston (Network)

Best actress

Laura Donnelly (The Ferryman)

Best director

Sam Mendes (The Ferryman)

Best actor in a supporting role

Bertie Carvel (Ink)

Best actress in a supporting role

Denise Gough (Angels In America)

Best new comedy

Labour Of Love

Best new dance production

Flight Pattern

Outstanding achievement in dance

Francesca Velicu (Le Sacre du Printemps)

Best entertainment and family

Dick Whittington

Best costume design

Vicki Mortimer (Follies)

Best sound design

Nevin Steinberg (Hamilton)

Outstanding achievement in affiliate theatre

Killology

Best set design

Bob Crowley (An American In Paris)

Best lighting design

Howell Binkley (Hamilton)

Best new opera

Semiramide

Outstanding achievement in opera

Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona (Semiramide)

Best revival

Angels In America

Outstanding achievement in music

Hamilton

Best theatre choreographer

Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton)

Best musical revival

Follies

Special award

David Lan

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.