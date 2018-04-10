Ant McPartlin temporarily 'steps down from TV commitments'

ITV said in a statement: 'We send Ant all our love. And we know that Dec will do a brilliant job.'

Declan Donnelly will host the live shows of Britain's Got Talent by himself. PA

Declan Donnelly will host Britain's Got Talent live shows on his own as his co-presenter and friend Ant McPartlin "steps down from his TV commitments for now", ITV said.

Donnelly, 42, will host the lives solo for the first time after McPartlin stepped down from his television commitments following his arrest and subsequent charge for drink driving.

ITV said the Britain's Got Talent auditions had been filmed in January, before Ant was charged with a drink-driving offence.

A statement said: "Dec will be hosting the live shows which for the first time ever are coming from the Hammersmith Apollo while Ant steps down from his TV commitments for now.

"We send Ant all our love. And we know that Dec will do a brilliant job."

It comes days after Donnelly presented the final two episodes of ITV's Saturday Night Takeaway alone.