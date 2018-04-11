Kings of Leon added to Glasgow Summer Sessions line-up

The band joins Kendrick Lamar and Catfish and the Bottlemen as headliners.

Kings of Leon: Played at sessions in 2013 (file pic). Kings of Leon

Kings of Leon, N.E.R.D and Catfish and the Bottlemen have been added to the lineup of this year's Glasgow Summer Sessions.

They join the previously announced Kendrick Lamar over three nights of concerts in the city's Bellahouston Park in August.

The sessions kick off on August 22 with Kings of Leon supported by The Wombats.

Catfish and the Bottlemen play on August 25 with support from hometown heroes Twin Atlantic as well as DMAs, Peace and Neon Waltz.

Finally, Kendrick Lamar will be joined by N.E.R.D and Bugzy Malone on August 28.

Geoff Ellis, CEO of DF Concerts said: "We couldn't be happier to complete the headliner announcement and special guests for Glasgow Summer Sessions 2018.

"Kings of Leon's live shows have become legendary in Scotland.

"They previously joined us for the inaugural Summer Sessions event in 2013, playing to around 35,000 fans and they always bring a phenomenal, high powered show to Scotland and will be joined by special guests The Wombats.

"Heading to Glasgow Summer Sessions for their only Scottish date of the summer, Catfish and the Bottlemen really are one of the hottest British guitar bands around at the moment and never disappoint with their energetic live sets.

"We're absolutely delighted to bring Kendrick Lamar back to Scotland who is truly at the top of his game after an outstanding show at The SSE Hydro and will follow in the footsteps of Eminem, Biffy Clyro and Calvin Harris to headline Glasgow Summer Sessions with American hip-hop and rock icons N.E.R.D and Bugzy Malone."

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday.

