BBC footage 'serious invasion' of Cliff Richard privacy

The singer is suing the BBC over coverage of a police raid at his apartment in Berkshire in 2014.

Sir Cliff Richard arrives at the Rolls Building in London, as a High Court judge is preparing to analyse evidence. PA

Sir Cliff Richard's lawyers have told a High Court judge that the singer should get "very substantial" compensation because BBC coverage of a police raid on his home was a "flagrant" breach of his privacy rights.

A barrister leading Sir Cliff's legal team said BBC coverage of a police search of the singer's apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014 following an allegation of sex assault was a "very serious invasion" of privacy.

Justin Rushbrooke QC complained of television cameras being used to "spy into someone's home".

He outlined Sir Cliff's case at the start of a trial at the High Court in London on Thursday.

Head of Newsgathering at the BBC Jonathan Munro. PA

The 77-year-old singer has sued the BBC over coverage of the police raid.

Sir Cliff, who denied wrongdoing and was not charged with any offence,says he suffered "profound and long-lasting damage" as a result of coverage.

BBC editors have said they will "defend ourselves vigorously".

"In a nutshell, it is Sir Cliff's case that the BBC's coverage of the search was an invasion - indeed a very serious invasion - of his privacy for which there was no lawful justification," Mr Rushbrooke, who is leading Sir Cliff's legal team, told the judge in a written statement.

Media presence outside the Charters Estate in Sunningdale, Berkshire. PA

He said Sir Cliff was entitled to "very substantial" damages or compensation to reflect the "flagrant way" the BBC went about "breaching his rights".

Mr Rushbrooke said the BBC had used a helicopter, adding the broadcasts and other publications were on any view "hugely intrusive".

Mr Rushbrooke said Sir Cliff had been left with "no option" but to take legal action and told the judge: "What we are talking about is using TV cameras to spy into someone's home at the time when their target is in the most vulnerable position imaginable and then serve it up to the British public as the most sensational story imaginable."

The Charters Estate in Sunningdale, Berkshire, where Sir Cliff Richard has an apartment. PA

Lawyers have told Mr Justice Mann how in late 2013, a man made an allegation to the Metropolitan Police, saying he had been sexually assaulted by Sir Cliff at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane football stadium when a child in 1985.

Met Police officers passed the allegation to South Yorkshire Police in July 2014.

Sir Cliff denied the allegation and in June 2016 prosecutors announced that he would face no charges.

A BBC spokesman has said that the BBC had reported Sir Cliff's "full denial of the allegations at every stage".

Sir Cliff had also sued South Yorkshire Police. But Mr Justice Mann has been told how that dispute was settled after the force agreed to pay the singer "substantial" damages.

Sir Cliff was at the hearing but said nothing to reporters when he arrived at court.