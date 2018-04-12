  • STV
  • MySTV

BBC footage 'serious invasion' of Cliff Richard privacy

ITV

The singer is suing the BBC over coverage of a police raid at his apartment in Berkshire in 2014.

Sir Cliff Richard arrives at the Rolls Building in London, as a High Court judge is preparing to analyse evidence.
Sir Cliff Richard arrives at the Rolls Building in London, as a High Court judge is preparing to analyse evidence. PA

Sir Cliff Richard's lawyers have told a High Court judge that the singer should get "very substantial" compensation because BBC coverage of a police raid on his home was a "flagrant" breach of his privacy rights.

A barrister leading Sir Cliff's legal team said BBC coverage of a police search of the singer's apartment in Sunningdale, Berkshire, in August 2014 following an allegation of sex assault was a "very serious invasion" of privacy.

Justin Rushbrooke QC complained of television cameras being used to "spy into someone's home".

He outlined Sir Cliff's case at the start of a trial at the High Court in London on Thursday.

Head of Newsgathering at the BBC Jonathan Munro.
Head of Newsgathering at the BBC Jonathan Munro. PA

The 77-year-old singer has sued the BBC over coverage of the police raid.

Sir Cliff, who denied wrongdoing and was not charged with any offence,says he suffered "profound and long-lasting damage" as a result of coverage.

BBC editors have said they will "defend ourselves vigorously".

"In a nutshell, it is Sir Cliff's case that the BBC's coverage of the search was an invasion - indeed a very serious invasion - of his privacy for which there was no lawful justification," Mr Rushbrooke, who is leading Sir Cliff's legal team, told the judge in a written statement.

Media presence outside the Charters Estate in Sunningdale, Berkshire.
Media presence outside the Charters Estate in Sunningdale, Berkshire. PA

He said Sir Cliff was entitled to "very substantial" damages or compensation to reflect the "flagrant way" the BBC went about "breaching his rights".

Mr Rushbrooke said the BBC had used a helicopter, adding the broadcasts and other publications were on any view "hugely intrusive".

Mr Rushbrooke said Sir Cliff had been left with "no option" but to take legal action and told the judge: "What we are talking about is using TV cameras to spy into someone's home at the time when their target is in the most vulnerable position imaginable and then serve it up to the British public as the most sensational story imaginable."

The Charters Estate in Sunningdale, Berkshire, where Sir Cliff Richard has an apartment.
The Charters Estate in Sunningdale, Berkshire, where Sir Cliff Richard has an apartment. PA

Lawyers have told Mr Justice Mann how in late 2013, a man made an allegation to the Metropolitan Police, saying he had been sexually assaulted by Sir Cliff at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane football stadium when a child in 1985.

Met Police officers passed the allegation to South Yorkshire Police in July 2014.

Sir Cliff denied the allegation and in June 2016 prosecutors announced that he would face no charges.

A BBC spokesman has said that the BBC had reported Sir Cliff's "full denial of the allegations at every stage".

Sir Cliff had also sued South Yorkshire Police. But Mr Justice Mann has been told how that dispute was settled after the force agreed to pay the singer "substantial" damages.

Sir Cliff was at the hearing but said nothing to reporters when he arrived at court.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.