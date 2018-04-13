Incredibles 2 to be shown at Edinburgh Film Festival

The much anticipated Disney-Pixar movie is set for screening at the Festival Theatre in June.

The first instalment of the superhero animation proved a big hit.

Incredibles 2 is to be shown at this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival.

The much-anticipated Disney-Pixar animation will be screened at the Festival Theatre on Sunday, June 24.

The new superhero movie comes 14 years after the original and will see Craig T Nelson, Holly Hunter, Sarah Vowell, Samuel L Jackson, John Ratzenberger all reprise their roles.

Mark Adams, EIFF artistic director, said: "The Incredibles won hearts the world over with its fun and exciting adventures and it's an honour to be continuing our long-standing relationship with Disney and Pixar Animation Studios to deliver this special, superpowered sequel to our younger audiences and their families."

Tickets are on sale now.

