National Lottery draw returns to television on STV

The numbers will be drawn during a commercial break on Britain's Got Talent.

The first National Lottery results show will be presented by ITV's Stephen Mulhern. The National Lottery/Youtube

The National Lottery results will be broadcast on STV on Saturday nights for the first time after appearing on BBC for the past 24 years.

The first programme will be presented by Stephen Mulhern during the ad break of this Saturday's Britain's Got Talent at 8.15pm and will last 90 seconds.

It is a return to primetime TV for the programme, which moved to online platforms at the end of 2017.

Camelot, the company that runs The National Lottery, have said that in future editions, Mulhern will be joined by other "well-known ITV personalities".

It will only be the results that are broadcast on ITV and not the draws, which appear live on The National Lottery's Youtube channel.

Along with ITV's broadcast results, voiced draw result captions will still be on BBC One four nights a week.

41-year-old Stephen Mulhern, who is following in the footsteps of Dale Winton by presenting the show, says he feels 'privileged' to have landed the role.

He told Digital Spy: "When you think about The National Lottery, you think of people winning life-changing prizes but sometimes forget that players raise around £30 million every week for Good Causes across the UK.

"I feel privileged to be bringing those lucky numbers to the nation, but also being able to show players how the money they've helped raise has made a difference to communities across the UK."

Camelot wants to make The National Lottery "more relevant and visible" by once again appearing on TV.

Hayley Stringfellow, head of brand marketing at Camelot, said: "People play The National Lottery to win life-changing prizes, but they sometimes forget that they also raise around £30 million every week for UK Good Causes."