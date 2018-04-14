One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest director dies aged 86

Tributes have been paid to Czech-born Milos Forman after he passed away in the night.

Oscar-winning One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest director Milos Forman has died at the age of 86.

The Czech-born film-maker was best known for Cuckoo's Nest, starring Jack Nicholson, and Amadeus, the 1984 film about Mozart.

His manager, Dennis Aspland, confirmed to the Press Association that he had been told by Forman's wife Martina that the director "passed away late last night".

Forman, who had travelled to the US after Communist film authorities rejected his ideas, was also known for The People vs Larry Flynt (1996) and Man On The Moon (1999).

Forman with The People vs Larry Flynt actress Courtney Love in 1997. PA

The 1975 film One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest was adapted from Ken Kesey's 1962 novel and starred Nicholson as a patient in a mental institution.

It triumphed at the Oscars, achieving the rare feat of scooping awards in five major categories - best picture, director, actor, actress and adapted screenplay.

Actor Antonio Banderas was among those to remember the Czech-born film-maker.

Banderas said on Twitter: "Milos Forman has left us.

"Genius of cinematography and master in the portrayal of the human condition. RIP."

Writer and producer Larry Karaszewski, who made Man On The Moon and The People vs Larry Flynt with Forman, wrote: "Milos Forman was our friend and our teacher.

"He was a master film-maker - no-one better at capturing small unrepeatable moments of human behaviour. We made two movies together and every day spent with him was a unique adventure.

"Milos loved life. I will miss his laughter."

Director Edgar Wright also paid tribute, writing: "Very sad to hear that the great director Milos Forman has passed away.

