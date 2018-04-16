TV star Ant McPartlin pleads guilty to drink-driving

The troubled star crashed his Mini whilst double the legal limit in London last month.

Ant McPartlin: Presenter arriving at court. PA

Ant McPartlin has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

McPartlin, host of STV shows such as Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain's Got Talent and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 42-year-old was involved in a collision with two other cars while he was driving his Mini in Richmond, west London, on March 18.

McPartlin was found to have 75mg in his bloodstream which is double the legal limit.

After he was charged, ITV announced the Saturday Night Takeaway host would step back from his TV commitments, with co-presenter Declan Donnelly hosting the final two episodes of the show on his own.

McPartlin appeared alongside Donnelly on TV screens over the weekend as Britain's Got Talent aired its pre-recorded audition shows.

