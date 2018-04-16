Ant McPartlin fined £86,000 and banned for drink-driving

TV star admitted losing control of his car and causing a crash in London.

Ant McPartlin arrives for the court hearing. PA

Ant McPartlin has been fined £86,000 and banned from driving for 20 months after pleading guilty to drink-driving.

McPartlin, host of STV shows such as Saturday Night Takeaway, Britain's Got Talent and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 42-year-old was involved in a collision with two other cars while he was driving his Mini in Richmond, west London, on March 18.

McPartlin was found to have 75mg in his bloodstream, which is more than double the legal limit.

His barrister Liam Walker said the presenter had been seeking help for "alcohol and emotional issues" at the time of the crash.

The court heard that in a statement to police, McPartlin said: "I am very sorry I did this. I am ashamed and mortified that this happened.

"I accept full culpability for this and wish to apologise to all those concerned."

After he was charged, ITV announced the Saturday Night Takeaway host would step back from his TV commitments, with co-presenter Declan Donnelly hosting the final two episodes of the show on his own.

McPartlin appeared alongside Donnelly on TV screens over the weekend as Britain's Got Talent aired its pre-recorded audition shows.