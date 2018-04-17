  • STV
  • MySTV

Gloria Hunniford: BBC left Sir Cliff Richard 'broken'

ITV

Hunniford told the court singer felt 'violated' after sex assault accusations led to police raid.

Cliff Richard
Cliff Richard PA

Television presenter Gloria Hunniford has told a court how Sir Cliff Richard seemed "broken" after a BBC raid on his home was broadcast.

The star, who is a close friend of Sir Richard, claimed the BBC's decision to run footage of a police search of his home left him feeling "violated and betrayed" to a High Court judge.

Sir Cliff Richard has sought legal action over the BBC's decision to broadcast footage which was staged after allegations of sexual assault.

News crew outside Cliff Richard's apartment in 2014
News crew outside Cliff Richard's apartment in 2014 PA

In a written witness statement, Ms Hunniford described fears for Sir Cliff's health after watching the BBC report of police searching his home in 2014.

"I could not believe what I was seeing," she said.

"He (Sir Cliff) is a gentle and kind soul and I was extremely worried about how he would be reacting."

She added: "He seemed utterly distraught that the search and allegations against him had been broadcast so widely around the world, and about what everyone must be thinking about him."

Sir Cliff told Mr Justice Mann, the judge overseeing his trial, how the BBC's coverage has had a lasting emotional effect, leaving him feeling "forever tainted".

Sir Cliff with television presenter Gloria Hunniford at the Rolls Building in London to give evidence.
Sir Cliff with television presenter Gloria Hunniford at the Rolls Building in London to give evidence. PA

Though the ordeal was very distressing, Ms Hunniford said she had seen Sir Cliff feeling better in recent months.

"He seems more his old self and is looking a lot better," she said.

"However, he cannot stop talking about how violated and betrayed he feels about the BBC decision to broadcast the police search of his apartment and create the media storm that ensued."

The singer has likened the extensive search of his property in Sunningdale, Berkshire, almost four years ago to "watching burglars" tear through his home.

He maintains that the coverage was a "very serious" invasion of his privacy.

Sir Cliff Richard has revealed that he wants damages at the "top end" of the scale, while the BBC claims that coverage of the search was accurate and in good faith.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.