Supermarket Sweep presenter Dale Winton dies at 62

The TV star's agent said Winton died at his home on Wednesday.

Winton was well-known for Dale's Supermarket Sweep. PA

TV presenter Dale Winton has died at the age of 62, his agent has confirmed.

Winton, the star of Dale's Supermarket Sweep, which ran from 1993 to 2000, passed away at his home on Wednesday.

In a statement, his agent said: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

No more details around his death have been announced so far.