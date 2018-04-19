  • STV
  • MySTV

Dale Winton ‘devoted his life to making everyone happy’

ITV

David Walliams paid tribute after his friend's death at the age of 62.

Many celebrities have paid tribute to Dale Winton.
Many celebrities have paid tribute to Dale Winton. Dale Winton death

David Walliams has said Dale Winton "devoted his life to making everyone else happy" as he paid tribute following the Supermarket Sweep presenter's death aged 62.

Winton's long-term agent, Jan Kennedy, announced the TV presenter had died on Wednesday at his home, which he moved out of weeks earlier.

Walliams, a friend of the game show host, was among the many celebrities paying tribute to Winton.

Hours after first simply posting he was "heartbroken", Walliams tweeted: "Dale was the best company, always outrageous & hilarious. He adored being in show business & loved meeting fans.

"He devoted his life to making everyone else happy, his friends, the public & his godsons, even though he found it hard to be happy himself."

Following the news, a local resident claimed Winton had moved out of his Regent's Park flat some three weeks ago.

Ian Grant, who manages the house opposite to where Winton lived, told the Press Association: "There was a for sale sign and then white removal vans. It was just at the start of the month."

"He was always very pleasant, saying 'hello' in the street, no matter what time of day," added the 84-year-old.

"He had a Range Rover and a Bentley parked outside, with personal DW number plates. He had been there for years. At least 17 years.

"You could always tell when he was in, because he had such a loud voice. He didn't particularly have parties or lots of people over though.

"I'll always remember him as a very pleasant man, and I'm just sorry I didn't get to say goodbye."

Winton's agent, Ms Kennedy, said in a statement to the Press Association on Wednesday: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm the passing of Dale Winton who died at home earlier today.

"While we know many will share this terrible loss, we ask that you respect the family's privacy at this time of grief."

No further details were announced.

Winton became a household name with game shows such as Supermarket Sweep and National Lottery show In It To Win It.

Supermarket Sweep, which saw contestants run around a mock-up supermarket collecting shopping items, was a hit in the 1990s and was later revived.

Winton began his career as a DJ on the London club circuit.

His TV shows included game show Hole In The Wall and more recently he made a programme for Channel 5, Dale Winton's Florida Fly.

In 2016, Winton opened up about his battle with depression, triggered by a break-up.

"Listen, there are worse things in the world - but I had depression and I didn't realise," he said.

"I had a bad break-up and then I had health issues," he told Loose Women.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.