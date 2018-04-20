  • STV
Swedish DJ and producer Avicii found dead aged 28

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was discovered in Muscat, Oman on Friday.

Avicii performing during Capital FM's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium in 2015. PA

Artist, DJ and producer Avicii has died aged 28.

Avicii, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday, according to his agent

In a statement his publicist, Ebba Lindqvist, said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given."

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, has died aged 28. AP

Avicii had suffered from health problems for several years, including acute pancreatitis. He had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014.

His continuing health issues eventually forced him to retire from live performing in 2016.

Celebrities tweeted their tributes in response to the news.

DJ Calvin Harris tweeted: "Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do.

"My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x."

Singer Dua Lipa wrote: "Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x."

Liam Payne tweeted: "Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii. Very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x."

Avicii live at the Summerburst open air festival in his native Sweden. PA

Producer and Chic star Nile Rodgers said he was in tears after hearing the news about his "little bro".

He wrote in a series of posts on Twitter: "I was just told my dear friend Tim @avicii just passed away. Please let this be a hoax. If not #RIPAVICII one of the best natural melody.

"Dear Tim your family have my most heartfelt condolences. You were my little bro. Love always."

An avid collaborator, Avicii worked with Rodgers and Adam Lambert on Lay Me Down from his debut album, True.

He had also been helping to producer the upcoming Chic album after forming an "instantaneous bond" with Rodgers.

Rita Ora, who collaborated with Avicii on his final track, Lonely Together, wrote on Twitter: "I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I'm devastated. Heartbroken."

Avicii got his first break when he won a production competition held by Pete Tong in 2008.

His house classic LE7ELS propelled him into the big time in 2011, and he went on to become the first EDM DJ to complete a worldwide arena tour.

After an eight month break from touring, Avicii played Ultra Miami for a second time in March 2016. Ten days later he announced his retirement, playing his last show in Ibiza in August, 2016.

In a statement on his website last year, the DJ wrote: "We all reach a point in our lives and careers where we understand what matters the most to us. For me it's creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do.

Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense - the studio.

The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new.

Hope you´ll enjoy it as much as I do."

His death comes days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album.

