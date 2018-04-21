  • STV
Verne Troyer, who played Mini-me in Austin Powers, dies

The American actor, who was also a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, was 49.

American actor Verne Troyer, who is best known for playing Mini-me in the Austin Powers movies, has died at the age of 49, according to a statement on his official Facebook page.

Troyer, who was also a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, was described in the post as an "extremely caring individual" who was "also a fighter when it came to his own battles".

The Hollywood star had openly spoken of his battles with alcoholism, and was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The actor's credits also include Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone and Men In Black.

Here is the statement in full, posted to his Facebook page.

It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies.
Verne Troyer official Facebook page

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.