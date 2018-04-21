Verne Troyer, who played Mini-me in Austin Powers, dies

The American actor, who was also a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, was 49.

AP

American actor Verne Troyer, who is best known for playing Mini-me in the Austin Powers movies, has died at the age of 49, according to a statement on his official Facebook page.

Troyer, who was also a former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, was described in the post as an "extremely caring individual" who was "also a fighter when it came to his own battles".

The Hollywood star had openly spoken of his battles with alcoholism, and was admitted to hospital in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The actor's credits also include Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone and Men In Black.

Here is the statement in full, posted to his Facebook page.