Michael Jackson's original moonwalk shoes go up for auction

He wore his 'magic shoes' when he performed during a rehearsal of Billie Jean.

Michael Jackson: First performed the moonwalk on stage when rehearsing Billie Jean. PA

The shoes worn by Michael Jackson when he first performed his now famous moonwalk dance are up for auction.

The black leather loafers were worn by the King of Pop during a rehearsal of Billie Jean, while he was preparing for the "Motown 25" television special in 1983.

The shoes are marked "Motown 25" and signed "Michael Jackson" on the soles in blue marker. One of the shoes is also numbered "Michael #2".

According to the letter of authenticity he referred to this pair as his "magic shoes" and a pair of performance shoes has never surfaced.

Auction house GWS Auctions say the "shoes are in wonderful condition for their age, with evident signs of use to the soles."

Shoes: They are marked 'Motown 25'. GWS Auctions

Stage: The tongue of one of the shoes is signed. GWS Auctions

The TV special "Motown 25: Yesterday, Today and Forever" is widely regarded as the first time Michael Jackson showed his moonwalk to the world.

He went on to become one of the most successful solo artists of all time and owns the record of the highest selling album of all time, "Thriller".

Popular: The moonwalk went on to become Michael Jackson's most famous dance move. GWS Auctions

He faded into obscurity in the mid 2000s but planned a come back tour in 2009 that was cancelled due to his untimely death aged 50.

Jackson's doctor,Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for providing him with the anesthetic drug propofol which led to his death.

