Runrig announce limited extra tickets for farewell gig

Celtic rockers to celebrate their career with back-to-back concerts in August.

Runrig: Celtic rockers ending 45-year career. Runrig

Scottish rockers Runrig have announced a limited amount of additional tickets will be released for one of the band's farewell gigs in Stirling.

Runrig, who formed in 1973, will celebrate the end of their 45-year career with back-to-back concerts this summer.

Titled The Last Dance, they will be held at City Park against the backdrop of Stirling Castle on August 17 and 18.

The August 17 date was added after tickets for the open-air concert on August 18 sold out within minutes.

Billed as among the biggest events the band has staged, The Last Dance celebrations will be a thank you to those who have followed the Celtic rockers over the decades.

Following meetings between the band's promoter and Stirling Council, it was agreed to increase capacity for the August 17 date.

The extra general admission standing tickets will be released for sale on Friday, April 27, at 10am through Ticketline.

Calum Macdonald of Runrig said: "We have been overwhelmed by the support we've had from our fans for our final live shows.

"Aware that there is still high demand for tickets, we have been working hard with the concert promoter, LCC Live, to increase capacity generally and to confirm the stage and production details, which in turn have generated some extra tickets.

"The Last Dance is certainly going to be an emotional experience for us all: an event like none other in our 45-year history.

"We look forward to sharing the experience with our incredible fans and special guests for two great evenings of live music."

Stirling Castle: Will provide the backdrop to the final show. Historic Scotland

The band, who formed on Skye in 1973, are retiring after 45 years in the music business.

Runrig have performed at venues in the UK and Europe including the Albert Hall in London and Times Square in New York.

The group are most famous for their version of Loch Lomond, which they say has become an "unofficial alternative Scottish anthem".

LCC Live director Claire Kidger said: "Runrig's fans have fully embraced The Last Dance with unbelievable excitement, all wanting to be part of the final, farewell shows.

"We have been working hard in the background to confirm the staging and production arrangements with the band, as well as seeking agreement to increase capacity, with the ultimate goal of releasing more tickets.

"Our thanks to those partners who have helped make this possible - and to those Runrig fans who missed out the first time around, we urge you to be quick as we expect these extra tickets to be snapped up."

