Beach Boys' Brian Wilson to headline summer music festival

Bastille and The Vaccines have also been added to the Edinburgh Summer Sessions line-up.

Festival: Wilson co-founded the Beach Boys.

Beach Boys' singer Brian Wilson has been added to the Edinburgh Summer Sessions line-up, alongside Bastille and the Vaccines.

The music festival will take place at the Ross Bandstand in Princes Street Gardens during the Fringe festival in August.

Other acts including acts join Sir Tom Jones, Rag'N'Bone Man, Paloma Faith and Kasabian, have already been announced for the event.

Brian Wilson Presents Pet Sounds will headline August 19, with Bastille and The Vaccines taking to the stage on August 9.

Al Jardine, another co-founder of the Beach Boys, is also due to perform on August 19.

Geoff Ellis, CEO of DF Concerts said: "We're delighted to be bringing Summer Sessions to Edinburgh and DF Concerts' return to Edinburgh's live music circuit this summer is a great addition to the list of incredible events taking place across Scotland this year.

"The Edinburgh Summer Sessions line-up certainly has a diverse variety on offer with legends Brian Wilson and Sir Tom Jones sitting alongside acclaimed acts like Bastille, Rag'N'Bone Man, Paloma Faith and major festival headliners, Kasabian, placing the series of shows right at the heart of Edinburgh during the festival season."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.