Meghan Markle exits Suits as she ties the knot in  finale

The princess-to-be had a practice run of her wedding with a modest ceremony in the TV series.

Meghan Markle with Patrick J. Adams, the actor who plays her on-screen husband in TV series Suits. PA

Meghan Markle has exited Suits in what could be her final ever TV appearance as she prepares to marry Prince Harry.

In a practice run of the royal wedding, the princess-to-be bowed out of the hit TV series with a marriage between her character Rachel Zane and on-screen partner Mike Ross, who is played by Patrick J. Adams.

Ms Markle has played Rachel Zane since the show first aired in 2011 but her appearance in the final episode of season seven is likely the last time she will work as an actress.

The 36-year-old confirmed in November that she would be closing her acting career in order to focus on life as a princess.

"I don't see it as giving anything up, I just see it as a change," she told the BBC. "It's a new chapter."

Her on-screen wedding did not reach the heights of glamour as the one she will share with Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.

Instead, in the episode titled "Good-bye", Zane and Ross had a modest ceremony before both of the characters departed the show, which airs in the UK on Netflix today.

Suits creator Aaron Korsh said he believes the scene was not the last the pair filmed together, but it was moving nonetheless.

"I would say it was emotional. I remember having a really fun talk with Meghan as we were setting up to shoot the wedding and we were just wrapping up our time together," he told industry website Deadline.

While it is the end of the line for their characters the show will go on as as season 8 has already been confirmed.

Want the latest soap gossip direct to your inbox every Monday? Sign up here for our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribed Want the latest soap gossip direct to your inbox every Monday? Sign up here for our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Soap Box' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.