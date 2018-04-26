Russell Brand cancels show hours before he's due on stage

The comedian was due to perform at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.

Tour: Russell Brand's show in Aberdeen has been postponed. Russell Brand

Russell Brand has cancelled his show in Aberdeen just hours before he was due on stage.

The comedian was due to perform at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen on Thursday, at 8pm.

However, Aberdeen Performing Arts released a statement saying that the show was now cancelled due to a personal emergency.

The statement said: "Due to a personal emergency Russell's promoters regrettably announce the postponement of Russell's tour date at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen tonight.

"Please keep hold of your tickets.

"Tickets holders will be contacted about the rescheduling of the show very soon.

"We realise this will cause huge disappointment but we will do everything we can to reschedule the date and will be in touch with you soon."

