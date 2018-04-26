  • STV
Family of Avicii say DJ 'could not go on any longer'

Avicii's family has released a statement saying the famed DJ "wanted to find peace."

The family of Swedish DJ Avicii has released a statement saying the 28-year-old "could not go on any longer" and that he "wanted to find peace."

The Grammy-nominated electronic dance musician, born Tim Bergling, was found dead last week in Muscat, Oman at age 28.

"He really struggled with thoughts about meaning, life, happiness," they said.

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions."

Avicii had in the past suffered acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive drinking. After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he cancelled a series of shows in attempt to recover.

The Swedish performer retired in 2016 but still produced albums and songs.

His family said he was "not made for the business machine he found himself in" adding that he "loved his fans but shunned the spotlight."

In a statement on his website last year, the DJ wrote: "We all reach a point in our lives and careers where we understand what matters the most to us. For me it's creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do."

Earlier this week, Avicii's family thanked his fans for their support in the days following the superstar DJ's death.

He received a number of tributes from the music community and fans.

The electronic dance music pioneer achieved two UK number ones and collaborated with dozens of artists.

He was an international pop star, performing well-known electronic dance songs such as "Wake me up" and "Le7els" around the world to hundreds of thousands of fans.

His death came days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album.

A post-mortem in Oman ruled out foul play and details about his death have not been not revealed.

