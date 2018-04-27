Russell Brand show cancelled as mum hurt in hit-and-run

The comedian was forced to cancel a performance in Aberdeen after the road crash.

Russell Brand: Comedian with mother Barbara in 2011. PA

Russell Brand was forced to cancel a show in Aberdeen after his 71-year-old mother was badly injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Barbara Brand was travelling in the back of the comedian's chauffeur-driven Audi A8 when it collided with a Vauxhall Astra near Brentwood, Essex, at around 11.40am on Thursday.

The chauffeur, in his 40s, was also hurt in the crash and taken to hospital for treatment.

Essex Police told the Sun newspaper that their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The comedian was due to perform at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen on Thursday, at 8pm.

However, Aberdeen Performing Arts released a statement saying the show had been cancelled due to a personal emergency.

Essex Police said officers were still searching for the driver of the Astra, who had fled the scene.

Brand's planned performance at His Majesty's Theatre was part of the comic's Re:Birth tour.

A statement on the theatre's website said: "Due to a personal emergency Russell's promoters regrettably announce the postponement of Russell's tour date at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen.

"Please keep hold of your tickets. Tickets holders will be contacted about the rescheduling of the show very soon.

"We realise this will cause huge disappointment but we will do everything we can to reschedule the date and will be in touch with you soon."

