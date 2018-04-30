Enrique Iglesias announces Glasgow date for world tour

The Grammy Award winner will play the SSE Hydro on Tuesday October 23.

Music: Enrique Iglesias is known as the King of Latin Pop.

Latin pop sensation Enrique Iglesias is bringing his latest world tour to Glasgow.

The Grammy Award winner will play the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on Tuesday October 23.

The man behind hits such as Hero and Bailamos also confirmed gigs in London, Dublin, Manchester and Birmingham.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday.

