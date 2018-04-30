Benny and Bjorn reveal special 'moment' from ABBA reunion

The Swedish pop maestros sat down to discuss their band's surprise return.

Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus relive their reunion. ITV News

ABBA may have stunned their fans with their first songs in more than three decades - but the return of the pop quartet surprised the band members too it seems.

In an ITV News exclusive, Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus said getting together with Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad rekindled an instant chemistry.

"I had this moment in the studio, when there were the four of us plus the sound engineer and I was looking, you know, I remember this, this is so familiar," Ulvaeus said.

Andersson added: "It's really like it says in the press release, it was like yesterday.

"And we all four felt ... it was like yesterday, although it was 35 years ago we were in the same studio."

ITV News Entertainment Editor Nina Nannar sat down with the Swedish duo and their fellow song maestro Sir Tim Rice to discuss another significant cultural revival: the hit 1980s musical Chess.

Watch the full interview below: