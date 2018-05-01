  • STV
Artist who created iconic Playboy bunny logo dies aged 93

ITV

Magazine designer Art Paul said he made the famous logo in only an hour.

Art Paul said it took him only an hour to create the Playboy logo. AP

The artist who created the iconic Playboy bunny logo has died at age 93.

Magazine designer Art Paul, the original art director for Playboy Magazine, said it took him only an hour to complete the design.

He died of pneumonia on Saturday at a Chicago-area hospital, according to his wife, Suzanne Seed.

Mr Paul was a freelance illustrator when he started working with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner as the magazine's first employee in the 1950s.

He also hired artists to create illustrations for Playboy, including Salvador Dali, Andy Warhol and Shel Silverstein.

Mr Paul was the magazine's art director until he retired in 1982.

Art Paul in his studio. PA

"We didn't think it would be such a success right from the beginning, just Hefner and I putting it together," Mr Paul told the Chicago Sun-Times.

"Hef was kind to me. I think I gave him a lot. He gave me a lot."

Mr Paul was born in Chicago on January 18, 1925, and studied on scholarship at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago before serving in the Second World War with the Army Air Corps.

He returned to Chicago after the war and picked up studies at the Institute of Design at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Aiga, the professional association for design, says it is a "testament to Paul's design acumen" that the Playboy bunny logo is universally recognised even without the Playboy name.

"Art deserves the credit for the illustrator's liberation," Christie Hefner, daughter of Hugh Hefner and former chairman and chief executive of Playboy, has said.

"He helped redefine the whole notion of commercial art as being able to be as well-regarded and legitimate as high art."

After his retirement he continued working, including teaching and designing for magazines, advertising, television and film.

He spent the last decade drawing and painting.

He was a member of the Art Directors Hall of Fame and won many awards.

Ms Seed said he was drawing until about a month ago, despite unsteady hands and vision problems.

"He would say to me, 'You should see what I see,'" Ms Seed told the Chicago Tribune.

Jennifer Hou Kwong, who is completing a documentary film about the artist called Art of Playboy, said Mr Paul "changed the landscape of magazine design and layout and illustration".

Mr Paul's biography on the Aiga website quotes the artist as saying: "Good design principles should apply to bubble gum wrappers as well as museum posters."

