  • STV
  • MySTV

Singer Kanye West defends ‘slavery was a choice’ comment

ITV

The rapper was widely criticised for making the controversial remark during an interview.

Controversy: Rapper slammed over views.
Controversy: Rapper slammed over views. PA

Kanye West has defended himself after suggesting that 400 years of slavery "sounds like a choice", saying: "We can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years."

The rapper also likened himself to 19th century African-American abolitionists Nat Turner and Harriet Tubman in a series of tweets, and said he was being attacked "for presenting new ideas".

West attracted criticism after saying during an interview with TMZ Live: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

"Like, you was there for 400 years and it's all of y'all? It's like we're mentally in prison. I like the word prison because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It's like slavery, Holocaust. Holocaust, Jews. Slavery is blacks.

"So, prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites being one race. We're the human race."

Following the interview, West took to Twitter and said: "We need to have open discussions and ideas on unsettled pain."

West's comments in the TMZ interview and on social media has led to a huge backlash.

West's comments during the interview sparked an immediate response from TMZ writer Van Lathan, who was seen confronting the music star in a snippet posted online.

West, who recently returned to Twitter after an absence and declared his support for US President Donald Trump, was shouting across the office: "Do you feel that I'm feeling ... do you feel that I'm being free and I'm thinking free?"

Lathan stood up and told him: "I think what you're doing right now is actually the absence of thought.

"Kanye, you're entitled to your opinion ... You're entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is fact and real world, real life consequence behind everything you just said.

"And while you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you've earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives.

"We have to deal with the marginalisation that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice.

Lathan said he was "disappointed", adding: "I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something, to me, that is not real."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.