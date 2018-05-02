Singer Kanye West defends ‘slavery was a choice’ comment

The rapper was widely criticised for making the controversial remark during an interview.

Controversy: Rapper slammed over views. PA

Kanye West has defended himself after suggesting that 400 years of slavery "sounds like a choice", saying: "We can't be mentally imprisoned for another 400 years."

The rapper also likened himself to 19th century African-American abolitionists Nat Turner and Harriet Tubman in a series of tweets, and said he was being attacked "for presenting new ideas".

West attracted criticism after saying during an interview with TMZ Live: "When you hear about slavery for 400 years ... for 400 years? That sounds like a choice."

"Like, you was there for 400 years and it's all of y'all? It's like we're mentally in prison. I like the word prison because slavery goes too direct to the idea of blacks. It's like slavery, Holocaust. Holocaust, Jews. Slavery is blacks.

"So, prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites being one race. We're the human race."

Following the interview, West took to Twitter and said: "We need to have open discussions and ideas on unsettled pain."

West's comments in the TMZ interview and on social media has led to a huge backlash.

West's comments during the interview sparked an immediate response from TMZ writer Van Lathan, who was seen confronting the music star in a snippet posted online.

West, who recently returned to Twitter after an absence and declared his support for US President Donald Trump, was shouting across the office: "Do you feel that I'm feeling ... do you feel that I'm being free and I'm thinking free?"

Lathan stood up and told him: "I think what you're doing right now is actually the absence of thought.

"Kanye, you're entitled to your opinion ... You're entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is fact and real world, real life consequence behind everything you just said.

"And while you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you've earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives.

"We have to deal with the marginalisation that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said for our people was a choice.

Lathan said he was "disappointed", adding: "I am unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something, to me, that is not real."