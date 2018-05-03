Frankie Boyle announces three new Glasgow tour dates
The comedian is bringing Prometheus Volume III to the city in August.
Frankie Boyle has announced new shows in Glasgow this summer.
The comedian will be playing at the Theatre Royal from August 16 to 18.
Prometheus Volume III is part of a planned eight part show set.
Boyle will also perform the set at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival the week before, where he has a four-night engagement.
He will also perform at The Stand in Glasgow for 12 nights in July and August with his "Work in Progress" show.
