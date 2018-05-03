Frankie Boyle announces three new Glasgow tour dates

The comedian is bringing Prometheus Volume III to the city in August.

Frankie Boyle: New Scottish shows announced (file pic). PA

Frankie Boyle has announced new shows in Glasgow this summer.

The comedian will be playing at the Theatre Royal from August 16 to 18.

Prometheus Volume III is part of a planned eight part show set.

Boyle will also perform the set at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival the week before, where he has a four-night engagement.

He will also perform at The Stand in Glasgow for 12 nights in July and August with his "Work in Progress" show.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.