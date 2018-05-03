Carol Smillie to conduct funerals as Humanist celebrant

The former Changing Rooms host led her first Humanist funeral on Wednesday.

Carol: Humanist celebrant.

Scottish TV presenter Carol Smillie has been confirmed as a new Humanist Society Scotland celebrant.

The 56-year-old former Changing Rooms and Postcode Challenge host is one of seven new celebrants to join the society to provide Humanist funerals and naming ceremonies.

She will join a network of over 125 celebrants across Scotland as part the national Humanist charity.

Carol, who led her first funeral on Wednesday, is delighted to be part of the team.

She said: "I am delighted to be part of the Humanist Society Scotland celebrant team.

"I have already found the experience of delivering the first funeral a real privilege in supporting the family involved.

"For me Humanist values of care, compassion and kindness are really important in delivering a meaningful ceremony to families at some of the hardest times in their lives."

Commenting on the new celebrants, Lynsey Kidd director of services at Humanist Society Scotland said: "We are delighted to support seven of our members to become celebrants delivering funerals and naming ceremonies.

"They join the biggest and most trusted network of Humanist celebrants in Scotland.

"All Humanist Society Registered Celebrants work to high standards and are trained, mentored and regularly reviewed to ensure that they can provide a personal, fitting and meaningful ceremony for people's loved ones."

The Humanist Society Scotland describe themselves as "people who trust science and rational inquiry to help explain the universe around them."

On their website it says: "Humanism is a belief system which puts human happiness and flourishing at its heart, and promotes cooperation towards a shared common goal."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.