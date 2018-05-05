Jeremy Clarkson set to host Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Presenter admits he still feels 'amazed' to be the new host as fans prepare for the show's return.

Jeremy Clarkson has taken over at Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? PA

Jeremy Clarkson has admitted he still feels "amazed" to be the new host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? as fans prepare for the show's return.

The popular gameshow will be reinstated to ITV on Saturday for a run of episodes marking its 20th anniversary.

Clarkson, the former Top Gear host, compared the request to step into Chris Tarrant's shoes to being asked to replace the Duke of Edinburgh for a week.

'It's the king of shows'

Chris Tarrant was the show's host since its inception in 1998. PA

Motoring enthusiast Clarkson, 58, failed to disguise his delight at taking over the role ahead of the show's airing.

He said: "I was genuinely amazed when they asked if I could do it.

"That really is like, 'would you mind being the Duke of Edinburgh just for a week?' - I really wasn't expecting that.

"It's the absolute king of shows of that type, so I'm very, very honoured."

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? originally aired from 1998 to 2014.

Alongside the original lifelines 50/50, Phone a Friend and Ask the Audience, contestants will now have the option to Ask the Host - where Clarkson will be able to give his input.

£1 million questions

Can you remember the questions which won these contestants the £1 million jackpot in shows gone by?

Which king was married to Eleanor of Aquitaine? A) Henry I B) Henry II C) Richard I D) Henry V Judith Keppel, 2000

If you planted the seeds of Quercus robur, what would grow? A) Trees B) Flowers C) Vegetables D) Grain David Edwards, 2001

Which scientific unit is named after an Italian nobleman? A) Pascal B) Ohm C) Volt D) Hertz Robert Brydges, 2001

Which of these is not one of the American Triple Crown horse races? A) Arlington Million B) Belmont Stakes C) Kentucky Derby D) Preakness Stakes Pat Gibson, 2004

Which boxer was famous for striking the gong in the introduction to J. Arthur Rank films? A) Bombadier Billy Wells B) Freddie Mills C) Terry Spinks D) Don Cockell Ingram Wilcox, 2006

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will air on ITV, Saturday at 9.15pm.