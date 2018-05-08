Calvin Harris involved in car crash in Los Angeles
His girlfriend, Aarika Wolf, was reportedly driving the car at the time.
Calvin Harris was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The DJ was in his SUV with girlfriend Aarika Wolf when it smashed into a Honda with two other women, according to TMZ.
The Honda was reportedly in front of the SUV, which was being driven by Wolf. The car slowed to turn into a driveway and Wolf didn't slow down, crashing into the side of the car.
Both cars airbags were reportedly deployed.
The two women were allegedly injured in the crash, but Harris and his girlfriend walked away from the crash.
They went to a nearby friends house in Beverly Hills while the SUV was towed away.
