  • STV
  • MySTV

Coronation Street tackles suicide as Aidan takes own life

ITV

The storyline gave ITV the two most watched programmes across all channels on Monday night.

Aidan: Soap covered taboo storyline.
Aidan: Soap covered taboo storyline.

Coronation Street has been tackling the taboo of male suicide with a storyline that brought ITV the two most watched programmes across all channels on Monday night.

Many viewers praised the soap for tackling mental health and male suicide, saying Aidan's suicide story would have a huge impact.

The first episode of Monday's double bill was watched by six million viewers, giving the channel a 31% share of viewing, peaking at 6.6 million and the second was watched by 5.9 million.

The episodes saw Aidan, played by Shayne Ward, take his own life off-screen after he reunited with his former fiance Eva Price.

Viewers, clearly touched by the episode, said it reminded them of their own experiences with suicide and said it would save lives.

One person tweeted: "Oh I'm sobbing! This is real life, this happens! 84 men each week commit suicide! Coronation street this story line will save lives!"

Wednesday night's double bill saw the residents of Weatherfield finding out that he had died.

Viewers said they struggled to keep watching the episode as the aftermath of Aidan's suicide shed light on the grief experienced by those left behind.

If you are in distress or need some support, the Samaritans are available 24 hours a day on 116 123 or through their website.

The website is: https://www.samaritans.org/how-we-can-help-you

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.